A body was found near the Texas Workforce Commission April 6, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety identified a man Tuesday found dead on the Texas Capitol grounds April 6.

DPS says Jerry Benton, 53, of Austin, was the man found dead near the Texas Workforce Commission building at 101 E. 15th Street in downtown Austin.

DPS says the cause of death is still pending, and they are still investigating the case. There is no other information on the case at this time, DPS says.

The call came into dispatchers at 7:31 a.m. on April 6.