AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man found dead at Lady Bird Lake Tuesday has been identified as Mogga Dogale, the Austin Police Department said.

APD said the death is not being investigated as a homicide. The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

Dogale was not listed as a missing person by APD, police told KXAN.

APD and the Austin Fire Department said they were called to 1000 W. Cesar Chavez St., which is near where Barton Creek comes into the lake, around 10:30 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday.

Body recovered from Lady Bird Lake on June 27, 2023. (KXAN Photo/Jala Washington)

After Tuesday’s incident, there have been at least five bodies found in Lady Bird Lake in 2023.