Man finds skeletal remains near his property in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man is sharing his story after finding skeleton remains near his property.

Douglas Raschke says he found the remains on Sunday off Highway 290 in northeast Austin. He tells KXAN he was riding his ATV while inspecting his fence line — then he saw the bones.

“I couldn’t really tell what it was until I got right up on it,” says Raschke. “But then, I didn’t really know until I saw the skull and it was laying upside down.”

After an in-depth sweep of the area, Travis County Search and Rescue teams found more human remains nearby. Investigators say they belonged to an African-American woman, and believe they had been there for several months.

The woman is described as being between 20 and 30 years-old and around 5′ 4″. She was also missing her wisdom teeth and had one metal filling.

Police are asking anyone with information on the woman to call Crime Stoppers.