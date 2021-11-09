Man facing murder charge in downtown Austin stabbing found incompetent to stand trial

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of stabbing another man in October 2020 in downtown Austin was found incompetent to stand trial in early August of this year, according to court documents.

Xavier Gillis Harris (APD Photo)

The paperwork states Xavier Harris should be committed to an approved mental health facility to be monitored and treated for 120 days.

Police said last year Harris reportedly admitted to stabbing Darius Maxwell, 39, in the 500 block of East 7th Street. Although Maxwell was treated and released for his injuries at the time, he went back to the hospital almost a week after the stabbing where he died.

Harris faces a murder charge for the incident.