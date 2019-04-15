Man facing charges after brother killed, man hurt in shooting outside La Quinta Inn
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting outside a hotel in central Austin that left one hurt and another dead, according to documents filed in court.
William Matthew Martinez, 40, is facing a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police believe he and his brother approached two men with guns in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn near the southwest corner of Interstate 35 and Koenig Lane in the early hours of April 10. The gunfire between the suspects and the victims left Martinez' brother dead and one of the victims critically injured.
Police say Martinez and his 31-year-old brother, Bruce, drove to the La Quinta Inn parking lot where they saw two men parked in a Dodge Charger. The two men in the Dodge told police that they saw a man wearing a ski mask come towards their car carrying an assault rifle. They also heard him fire the gun.
One man in the Dodge began firing his pistol at the man wearing a ski mask. He ultimately hit and killed the man, later identified as Bruce Martinez.
Meanwhile, the other man jumped out of the Dodge and began to run when he told police he felt himself being shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and doctors later discovered the victim had been shot with "birdshot pellets," typically fired from a shotgun. Dozens of pellets were removed from the victim's back and arms.
The victim's friend said he saw the man who shot the victim drive away. Police believe that man was William Martinez.
Martinez is facing assault charges and a $500,000 bond. It is unknown if he is in police custody.
More Austin Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sendero Health Plans "not out of the woods" yet, says Central Health
AUSTIN (KXAN) --Monday, leaders from Central Health (Travis County's Healthcare District) and Sendero (the community-based nonprofit health insurance company run by Central Health) updated the public on the most recent Affordable Care Act (ACA) enrollment and on actions taken to make Sendero more financially stable during the past year.
Dozens of community members attended the meeting, many of whom had questions about Sendero's fate and what health care offerings would be available to some of the sickest and most vulnerable people in the Austin area.
Central Health is funded by Travis County taxpayers. It provides the capital for Sendero, which is designed to help improve access to healthcare, especially for uninsured or low-income residents. Sendero was created in 2011. Since that time, Central Health has invested $108 million in Sendero.Read the Full Article
-
State oversight of sexual education curriculum up for debate at Capitol
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just how much say should parents have in their children's schools' sexual education curriculum is up for a public hearing Tuesday at the State Capitol.
State Senator Bryan Hughes says Senate Bill 784 is all about increasing transparency.
"In many districts, parents are being shown varying summaries, but not the actual material," he said. "Because these materials are so sensitive and so related to any given family's values, it's important that parents see what's being taught to children."Read the Full Article
-
Austin ISD school rezoning proposals would split southwest neighborhood
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Christy Reddish opened the gate her backyard fence and walked down a mowed path of grass to the creek behind her fence.
She has fond memories here. Her sons' tree fort overlooks the stones filling the dry creek bed, and she recounts the family Christmas cards they've taken in this exact spot.
Yet lately, the creek has become divisive.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats