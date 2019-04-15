Man facing charges after brother killed, man hurt in shooting outside La Quinta Inn Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police tape outside the La Quinta Inn at I-35 and Koenig Lane. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey) Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Eastbound lanes of E. Riverside Drive bridge near I-35 Wednesday morning as they investigate an abandoned car that is possibly connected with a shooting near a central Austin hotel. (Todd Bailey / KXAN) Police tape outside the La Quinta Inn at I-35 and Koenig Lane. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey) Eastbound lanes of E. Riverside Drive bridge near I-35 Wednesday morning as they investigate an abandoned car that is possibly connected with a shooting near a central Austin hotel. (Todd Bailey / KXAN) prev next

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting outside a hotel in central Austin that left one hurt and another dead, according to documents filed in court.

William Matthew Martinez, 40, is facing a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police believe he and his brother approached two men with guns in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn near the southwest corner of Interstate 35 and Koenig Lane in the early hours of April 10. The gunfire between the suspects and the victims left Martinez' brother dead and one of the victims critically injured.

Police say Martinez and his 31-year-old brother, Bruce, drove to the La Quinta Inn parking lot where they saw two men parked in a Dodge Charger. The two men in the Dodge told police that they saw a man wearing a ski mask come towards their car carrying an assault rifle. They also heard him fire the gun.

One man in the Dodge began firing his pistol at the man wearing a ski mask. He ultimately hit and killed the man, later identified as Bruce Martinez.

Meanwhile, the other man jumped out of the Dodge and began to run when he told police he felt himself being shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and doctors later discovered the victim had been shot with "birdshot pellets," typically fired from a shotgun. Dozens of pellets were removed from the victim's back and arms.

The victim's friend said he saw the man who shot the victim drive away. Police believe that man was William Martinez.

Martinez is facing assault charges and a $500,000 bond. It is unknown if he is in police custody.