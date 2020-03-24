Man faces intoxication assault charge after deadly crash on South First Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man faces an intoxication assault charge after he’s accused of running a red light and smashing into a telephone pole, killing a passenger in the car.

Austin police say Sebastian Michael Dean, 23, was driving south in the 2300 block of South First Street at 2:13 a.m. on March 13. They say he was speeding, ran a red light at Oltorf Street and then hit a telephone pole.

Passenger Samuel Adam Williams, 22, had life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital March 23.

Police say updated charges of intoxication manslaughter are pending against Dean.

This marks Austin’s 21st fatal crash in 2020, in which 22 people have died. That’s compared to only 10 deaths at this time in 2019.