Man faces indecency with a child charge after reports of lewd acts at east Austin Dairy Queen

Police Lights File Photo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 54-year-old man was arrested after witnesses told police he was masturbating in front of children at an east Austin Dairy Queen, including placing his arm around a boy during the act. The child and his family were able to get away, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said Larry Presley is charged with indecency with a child by exposure and indecent exposure. He does not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Larry Presley, 54 (Austin Police Department Photo)
According to an arrest affidavit for Presley, an officer responded to the Dairy Queen at 5900 Manor Road, which is near Rogge Lane, on Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. Multiple 911 callers reported a man wearing a shirt but no pants inside the restaurant.

The man was reportedly chased out by a citizen with a legal firearm.

Presley was arrested afterward in a yard near the 2700 block of Sweeney Lane. He matched the description of the man who had been at Dairy Queen, the affidavit said, and was still masturbating when officers approached him.

Security video from the Dairy Queen was reviewed later, the affidavit said, and reportedly showed Presley masturbating in front of kids. Police say the video also shows Presley approaching a man who was a customer and trying to place his pelvis near the man’s face. Presley is also accused of slapping the customer.

