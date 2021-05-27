Man faces DWI charge after deadly auto-pedestrian crash in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash over the weekend in northwest Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.

According to the initial investigation, police said a 66-year-old man died after being hit by a Chevrolet Impala in the 7300 block of McNeil Drive around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, May 22.

The driver of the Impala, Adrian Thomas, 40, was arrested. The identity of the man killed in the crash has not been released, police said.

Attorney information for Thomas could not be found through online records.

APD said this is Austin’s 43rd fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 45 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2020, there were 35 fatal crashes resulting in 37 fatalities.

Anyone with information on this crash can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app.

Tips can also be submitted through the Austin PD mobile app.