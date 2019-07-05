Man faces charges in fatal June shooting in north Austin parking lot

John Paul Rivera is accused of shooting and killing Joseph Anthony Aguilar Campos on June 28. (Mugshot from Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is facing charges in the death of another man after parking lot shooting at the end of last month, according to new documents filed in court.

In the early hours of June 28, police in the area of 11804 North Lamar Boulevard heard three gunshots go off. Soon after, a driver flagged them down and told them they were being shot at by another driver.

As police searched the area, they discovered 32-year-old Joseph Anthony Aguilar Campos unresponsive in a car that had crashed into a tree. Campos, who was known as “Hold em up,” also had a gunshot wound. Officers say they pulled him out and tried to perform life-saving measures on him but he died at the scene.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and ruled the manner of Campos’ death as a homicide and cause of death as a gunshot wound.

Based on witness interviews, officials came to believe, “the motive behind the shooting appears to have been a robbery attempt among individuals who knew each other.”

A car crashed into a tree and the driver was found shot inside on N. Lamar Blvd around 2 a.m. on June 28, 2019. (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

Witnesses told police two men and a woman were in a white sedan with a black hood and two men were in a dark-colored sedan at a parking lot outside the Capital Club Card at 11804 North Lamar Blvd. All of the people fled after the shooting.

As investigations continued, officials were led to convicted felon, John Henry Rivera Jr., 35, who admitted he was in the white sedan and that he shot at Campos, according to court documents.

Rivera now faces a first-degree murder charge and is being held on $300,000 bond.

Investigations are ongoing and if you have any information, you’re urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.