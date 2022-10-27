AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man arrested last week by the Austin Police Department faces four aggravated assault charges after reportedly opening fire four separate times in August and September, and in some cases, causing injuries to three people.

APD said Kaabee Eduardo David Crowder, 33, was arrested Oct. 18. He was taken to the Travis County jail and is currently being held on a combined $400,000 bond on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

KXAN has reached out to Crowder’s attorney. We will update this article if a response is received.

The gun, a 0.40 caliber pistol, used in the shootings was recovered from Crowder’s home. The shell casings of the gun found at each scene were entered into the National Integrated Ballistics Network, which helped officers link the four shootings to one another, APD said.

APD said in all of the shootings, the suspect’s description appeared to be the same.

Here’s a breakdown of each of the incidents as described by APD.

Aug. 30

Around 6:15 a.m., APD said officers responded to a shooting at a hotel in south Austin (2607 S. Interstate 35 service road). When officers got there, a witness said Crowder was going through the bed of a pickup truck, according to APD. APD said when he noticed someone was watching him, he drove away while firing several shots. The shots didn’t hurt anyone in this instance.

Sept. 1

Officers responded to a shooting at a south Austin convenience store (6515 S. I-35 service road). APD said the victim was walking through a parking lot and was approached by Crowder. The victim said Crowder pulled out a gun and began shooting in the victim’s direction. The victim wasn’t injured, according to APD.

Sept. 2

APD officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of South Congress Avenue and Eberhart Lane. APD said the victim’s vehicle broke down. The victim then noticed Crowder standing near the vehicle. Crowder fired several shots, APD said, hitting the victim in both legs. Officers gave medical help to the victim, and then they were taken to the hospital, APD said.

Sept. 14

Officers responded to a shooting at another south Austin convenience store (201 W. Ben White Blvd.). This time, two victims were inside a stopped car at the intersection of William Cannon Drive and Bluff Springs Road, according to APD. Crowder approached the car and fired several shots, hitting both victims, APD said. The victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about these shootings can call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.