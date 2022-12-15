AUSTIN (KXAN) – An Austin man arrested in connection to the 2020 murder-for-hire deaths of a Nashville couple entered a plea deal Wednesday. The deal was then accepted by a federal judge.

On Dec. 1, Gilad Peled, 48, submitted a motion to modify his plea. Peled was originally charged with murder for hire, conspiracy to kidnap resulting in death and kidnapping resulting in death.

Erik Charles Maund, a partner in the Maund Automotive Group and Austin resident, was accused of hiring Peled and two others to kill his former girlfriend Holly Williams, 33, and William Lanway, 36, who claimed to be in a relationship with Williams.

According to past court records, Lanway reportedly demanded money from Maund and said he would expose Maund’s relationship with Williams if he did not send it. Indictment records said Maund was married.

Peled’s sentencing hearing for the case was set for 10 a.m. April 28, 2023.