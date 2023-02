AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 74-year-old man has died after he crashed into a tree in central Austin last month.

Austin Police Department officers responded to the single-vehicle crash on Jan. 11 around 10:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of Perry Lane. The driver of the car had crashed into a tree.

The driver, Dean Weisner, was taken to a hospital, where he died on Feb. 6.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 12th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 12 fatalities for the year.