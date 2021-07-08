Man dies nearly a month after south Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified a 76-year-old man who died nearly a month after a crash in south Austin.

Police said Leslie Doleshal in the crash that happened June 5 just after noon in the 11100 block of South MoPac Expressway.

Police said a black Toyota Tundra was traveling on MoPac, as Doleshal was exiting a private driveway. APD said Doleshal failed to yield to the Tundra, and the Tundra hit the driver’s side of Doleshal’s Honda Civic.

Officers said the driver and passenger in the Tundra as well as Doleshal were all taken to the hospital.

Nearly a month later on July 3, Doleshal died from his injuries at 4:05 p.m., police said.

Anyone with information on this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.