AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 65-year-old man died on Sunday nearly two weeks after he was hit by an SUV on West Wells Branch Pkwy.

It happened in the 1400 block of W. Wells Branch Pkwy, near its intersection with Interstate 35, on Nov. 17 around 7:07 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS took the patient, identified by the Austin Police Department as Martin Duboulet, to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with “serious, potentially life threatening injuries” at the time.

Duboulet died at the hospital on Nov. 27.

APD said the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 99th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 103 fatalities for the year.