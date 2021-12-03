Man dies nearly 2 weeks after being hit by SUV in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died nearly two weeks after an SUV struck him in south Austin last month, according to the Austin Police Department.

APD said the man who died was Joey Wayne Edwards, 54.

The crash happened on Nov. 9 just before 8 p.m. in the 6100 block of Menchaca Road, which is just south of West Stassney Lane.

APD said the initial investigation shows a Ford Explorer was going northbound in the outside lane, when a pedestrian was in the roadway. The SUV hit the pedestrian, identified as Edwards.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries a little less than two weeks later on Nov. 22 at 9:35 p.m.

Anyone with details on the crash is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.