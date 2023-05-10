AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said a man is dead after officers found his body off Manor Road in East Austin late Tuesday night. Police said the man’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

This is the 28th homicide of 2023 in the City of Austin.

According to APD, officers were called at 11:29 p.m. to a report of gunshots being fired at the intersection of Manor Road and Rogge Lane.

APD said officers checked the area and additional calls and information came in, and officers went to the 6200 block of Breeze Way, where they found the man with “obvious trauma to the upper body.”

First aid was given to the man but he died at the scene, according to APD.

At the time of the media briefing around 2 a.m. Wednesday, police were not sure if a suspect was in custody or detained. Police said homicide detectives are investigating.