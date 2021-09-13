Man dies in head-on collision in northwest Austin last week

One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Austin Sept. 7, 2021 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 57-year-old man died after a head-on collision in northwest Austin last week, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police say Richard Hunt Sloane died at the scene of the crash near the 7400 block of McNeil Drive on Sept. 7. Sloane was driving west in a black Mazda when it collided head on with a Toyota around 9:18 p.m.

This is Austin’s 78th fatal crash this year, resulting in 84 deaths in 2021. In 2020, there were 59 fatal crashes resulting in 64 deaths.

Anyone with information on this crash can call the Highway Investigation tip line at (512) 974-8111 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477.