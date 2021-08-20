Man dies at the hospital after crash in north Austin on Research Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died at the hospital a few days after an Aug. 1 crash in north Austin.

The Austin Police Department said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the 8400 block of Research Boulevard northbound, near Fairfield Drive.

The initial investigation shows a black 2008 Nissan Armada was on the inside lane of traffic and veered to the right, hitting a guardrail, police said.

The man who was driving was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center, where he died from his injuries on Aug. 4.

Anyone with information about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.

This is Austin’s 67th fatal traffic crash of 2021, resulting in 73 deaths for this year. On the day of this crash last year, there were 51 fatal crashes resulting in 56 deaths.