Man dies and roads closed after crash on MoPac Expressway

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has died after a crash on the MoPac Expressway in Austin on Saturday.

Medics and firefighters responded to reports of a driver pinned inside their vehicle at the 12700 block of MoPac southbound at about 11:50 a.m.

The victim, a man aged in his 40s, died at the scene, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

Other patients involved in the incident refused medical treatment, according to medics.

MoPac has been closed southbound at Parker Lane due to the crash, with traffic detouring to the frontage road at the Parmer Lane exit, TxDoT said.

Drivers have been warned to expect heavy delays, and have been urged to watch for investigators at work in the area.

