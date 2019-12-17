Man dies after truck catches fire in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man is dead after a truck crashed and went up in flames Tuesday morning.

According to Austin Fire, the truck was completely covered in flames when crews arrived around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of the westbound service road of Ben White Boulevard and South Congress Avenue.

Austin-Travis County EMS says paramedics took the man to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. Austin Police say he died later at the hospital.

Austin Police shut down the intersection for a brief time, but it was clear as of 4:50 a.m.