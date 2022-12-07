AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 25 in southeast Austin.

The man was Terry Gonzales, 31, APD said in a press release.

The crash took place just before 3 p.m. that day in the 6100 block of Asa Dr., which is near Palm Elementary School and Onion Creek.

Officers responded to the crash, which only involved the motorcycle. Gonzales, identified as the motorcyclist, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, APD said.

He later died at the hospital on Nov. 30, according to the APD update.

This is the city’s 100th deadly crash so far this year, resulting in 104 deaths.

Anyone with details about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.