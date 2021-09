AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating the death of a man in east Austin. Police say they found the man shot after midnight Monday morning.

A 911 caller said a man was shot on Garcreek Circle, near the intersection of Loyola and Decker Lanes, close to the Travis County Expo Center.

Police and paramedics tried to save the man but pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police had no information about any possible suspects.