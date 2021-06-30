Man dies after reportedly being run over by car in north Austin parking lot

Suspected car that ran over man multiple times in gas station parking lot the night of June 25 (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for the driver of a car that reportedly ran a man over several times in a north Austin gas station parking lot last week.

APD said it happened Friday, June 25 around 11:59 p.m. at the gas station/convenience store located at 1100 West Parmer Lane. That’s on the corner near North Lamar Boulevard.

Austin 911 got a call from the store clerk, who reported a silver car had run over a man multiple times in the parking lot. The man, identified by police on Wednesday as Daniel Peter Foti, 35, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

APD said it is considering Foti’s death suspicious. Autopsy results and other evidence will need to be gathered for the death to be ruled as another incident.

Investigators want to speak with the driver of the car, which is described as a silver or grey 2017-20 Honda hatchback.

Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.