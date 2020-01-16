Driver runs away after deadly 2-car crash in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police confirm a driver died after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Austin late Wednesday night.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. in the 7500 block of Bluff Springs Road. That’s east of I-35 between East William Cannon Drive and East Slaughter Lane.

Paramedics say the victim was a man in his 20s. He died at the hospital.

Police say the other driver in the crash ran off, but was found a short time later. Police confirm the crash involved a car and a truck but it was not immediately clear which driver was killed.

“The preliminary investigation shows that the cause of the collision was likely because the two vehicles were racing one another up and down Bluff Springs here,” APD officer Michael Bullock said.

“We did have multiple residents come up and talk to us saying that racing has occurred up and down this street before,” Bullock said.

Bluff Springs Road is currently closed while police investigate.