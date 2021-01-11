LIVE: Man dies after found with gunshot wound in east Austin, APD considering it suspicious

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in east Austin.
Police were called to the scene at the eastbound frontage road of Highway 290 and Springdale at 1:42 a.m.
They say the incident may have begun nearby on Grand Canyon Drive.
APD tweeted about the incident at 4:13 a.m. Monday and said they are considering it a suspicious death and will hold a media briefing at 4:45 a.m.
