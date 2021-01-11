LIVE: Man dies after found with gunshot wound in east Austin, APD considering it suspicious

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in east Austin.

Police were called to the scene at the eastbound frontage road of Highway 290 and Springdale at 1:42 a.m.

They say the incident may have begun nearby on Grand Canyon Drive.

APD tweeted about the incident at 4:13 a.m. Monday and said they are considering it a suspicious death and will hold a media briefing at 4:45 a.m.

APD is investigating a suspicious death at the 8300 Block of Springdale Road. There is no known threat to the public. Media can meet at 8350 Springdale Road for an initial briefing at 445. — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 11, 2021

