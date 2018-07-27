Austin

Man dies after semi-truck hits him on I-35 in downtown Austin

Posted: Jul 27, 2018 06:04 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2018 08:53 AM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died in downtown Austin after a driver in a semi-truck hit him Friday morning on Interstate 35, Austin police say.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead on southbound I-35 near Sixth Street around 5:31 a.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The driver stayed on scene.

Southbound I-35 closed at Sixth Street for more than three hours during rush hour, causing massive delays stretched to U.S. Highway 183 at one point. 

