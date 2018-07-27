Man dies after semi-truck hits him on I-35 in downtown Austin Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A semi hit a man on I-35 in downtown Austin July 27, 2018 (KXAN Photo) [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Traffic backed up to Manor Road on I-35 after a man was hit and killed downtown July 27, 2018 (TxDOT photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man died in downtown Austin after a driver in a semi-truck hit him Friday morning on Interstate 35, Austin police say.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead on southbound I-35 near Sixth Street around 5:31 a.m., according to Austin-Travis County EMS. The driver stayed on scene.

Southbound I-35 closed at Sixth Street for more than three hours during rush hour, causing massive delays stretched to U.S. Highway 183 at one point.