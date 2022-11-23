AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, a man died after crashing into a parked vehicle in north Austin, according to an Austin Police Department release.

APD officers responded to the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow around 11:34 a.m. when an SUV crashed into an unoccupied vehicle. The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

This crash is considered Austin’s 96th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 100 deaths. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 101 fatal crashes resulting in 109 deaths.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111; utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 (TIPS) or the Crime Stoppers app.