Man dies after crash on Research Boulevard in Austin earlier this month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 38-year-old man died after a crash earlier this month on Research Boulevard.

The Austin Police Department said the crash happened Sept. 15 around 7:26 p.m. in the 9100 block of Research Boulevard.

Initial findings show Austin Boggus was driving a 2016 Ford Escape southbound when the car left the road for an unknown reason, according to police.

The Escape crossed the median where it traveled more than 300 feet before hitting the concrete base of a sign, police said.

Boggus was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where he died three days later from his injuries on Sept. 18, police said.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-6935.

This is Austin’s 62nd fatal crash this year, resulting in 67 deaths. This time last year, there were 63 traffic fatalities, according to police.