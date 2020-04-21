Man dies after being knocked unconscious in downtown fight, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has died after he was struck and hit his head on the ground during an alleged fight in downtown Austin last Thursday, according to police.

Austin police say 50-year-old Brian Hoff died Saturday evening as a result of his injuries. The fight between him and Robert Jake Fitzgerald — who faces an aggravated assault with serious bodily injury charge that could be upgraded to manslaughter — was captured by the Austin Police Department’s High Activity Location Observation cameras.

Around 2:05 a.m. officers monitoring the HALO cameras saw two men get into a fight in the 500 block of East Seventh Street, which is between Neches Street and Red River Street. Police say Fitzgerald chased after Hoff and hit him, and Hoff fell to the ground and hit his head. He was knocked unconscious.

“Fitzgerald then walked away toward Red River St., offering no medical assistance to Hoff,” police wrote in a release. “People in the area pulled Hoff out of the street and onto the sidewalk, to prevent him from obtaining further injuries.”

Hoff was taken to the hospital where he later died. On Monday, the Travis County Medical Examiner ruled that blunt head trauma caused his death and determined the manner of death was homicide.

Police are asking anyone with video or information about the fight and what led to it should call Crime Stoppers at 512-974-TIPS, use the Crime Stoppers App or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.