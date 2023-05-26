AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said a man died overnight early Friday morning after being hit a vehicle on the eastbound service road of West Ben White Boulevard in south Austin.

The crash happened near the intersection of West Ben White Boulevard and Banister Lane just before 1 a.m., according to APD.

Police said the man was on or crossed the service road illegally when he was hit.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with authorities, according to police. The driver did not face charges, APD said.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, paramedics performed CPR and “extensive resuscitative efforts” but the adult patient died at the scene.