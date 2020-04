Austin Police investigate after a man is hit and killed by train near Howard Lane. (KXAN: Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a man is dead after being hit by a train early Wednesday morning.

Police say the incident occurred around 2:45 a.m. in northwest Austin on West Howard Lane just west of MoPac. That’s near the Metro Howard Station Park and Ride.

Police did not have any other information about the case other than that an investigation is underway.