AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man in 40s is dead after a Union Pacific cargo train hit him near downtown Austin early Thursday morning.

Police say the Union Pacific train hit the man around 12:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Orchard Street. That’s southwest of Fifth Street between Lamar Boulevard and MoPac about 1,000 feet from the Amtrak station.

According to police, the train’s driver saw someone ahead of them before the train hit the man. Union Pacific notified 911 after the crash.

Police say the crash happened in an unlit area.