AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has died after being hit by a driver in East Austin Saturday night, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The crash happened just after 10:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd. northbound. The area is near Airport Blvd.

Officers with the Austin Police Department are diverting traffic along Ed Bluestein Boulevard just south of Smith Road.

Expect road closures and potential delays in the area while first responders are at the scene.