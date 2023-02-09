AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a pedestrian died a week-and-a-half after he was hit by a car Jan. 25 in northwest Austin.

According to Wednesday’s APD announcement, a sedan crashed with Wenwu Cai, 68, on Balcones Club Drive on Jan. 25 around 7:45 p.m. That is southwest of US 183 and Anderson Mill Road near the Balcones Country Club.

APD says Cai died at the hospital on Feb. 4.

According to APD, the sedan’s driver stayed behind and is cooperating with investigators.

Austin Police says this is Austin’s 8th deadly crash of 2023, resulting in eight deaths this year.