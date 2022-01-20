Man dies after being found shot inside central Austin business

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating a homicide where a man was found with gunshot wounds at a central Austin business in early January.

Austin police said the incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. at 2300 Pasadena Dr. on Jan. 8. Police had received a call of shots fired in the area. After the initial shots fired call, another caller said a garage door had been left open at a local business in that area, which was deemed suspicious.

Police checked out the scene and found a man lying on the ground inside the business with gunshot wounds. The man was identified as Zachary Townsend, 35.

Townsend was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries Jan. 18. The Travis County Medical Examiner did an autopsy and determined Townsend’s cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the APD Homicide tip line at (512) 974-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (512) 472-8477.

This is the city’s second homicide of 2022, APD said.