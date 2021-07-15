Man dies about a week after motorcycle crash in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Thursday identified a man who died about one week after a motorcycle crash in southwest Austin last month.

APD identified the man as Brian Fuller, 37. The crash happened June 26 around 12:10 a.m. in the 6600 block of Silvermine Drive. That’s near Highway 71.

Police said Fuller was driving a white 2017 Indian motorcycle when he hit the center median and curb line. This caused the bike to fall on its side and slide.

Fuller was taken to a local hospital, police said. He died a little over a week later on July 4 at 9:56 p.m.

Anyone with information about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.