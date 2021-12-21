Man dies 4 days after being hit by car in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian who was hit by a car earlier this month in northeast Austin died a few days after the crash, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said the person who died is a white man who hasn’t been identified yet.

The crash happened Dec. 12 around 9:11 p.m. in the 6300 block of East U.S. 290 eastbound. That’s just east of the highway’s intersection with Interstate 35.

The APD investigation shows the driver of a Hyundai was traveling on 290, when they hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The driver stayed at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to APD. A few days later on Dec. 16 just after 6 p.m., the pedestrian died from his injuries, APD said.

Anyone with details about the crash should call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.