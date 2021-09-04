1 arrested, 1 detained after north Austin road rage incident led to SWAT situation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man and detained a woman after a SWAT situation at a northeast Austin apartment complex on Saturday.

The incident began at the complex in the 1500 block of East Howard Ln. around 4:15 p.m. The area is east of Interstate 35 and north of Parmer Lane.

Police said the man who was arrested is believed to be a suspect in a possible road rage shooting that left one woman dead just miles away earlier Saturday.

Officers were led to the apartments and members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force helped to confirm the suspect lived there.

An APD spokesman did not know if the suspect and victim knew each other.

Officers also detained another woman, but are trying to figure out if she had any involvement.