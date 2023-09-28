AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of capital murder of a peace officer or fireman was found to be incompetent to stand trial on May 10, according to Travis County court documents.

The documents showed Jaime Canales was ordered to be committed to a mental health facility or residential care facility for inpatient observation and treatment for no more than 120 days.

According to a court order, the Travis County Sheriff had to take Canales into custody and deliver him to the care facility, and he would be confined in accordance with the judgment.

Canales was arrested Nov. 12, 2022, by the Austin Police Department after a stabbing incident at an H-E-B on East Riverside Drive.