Man dead in wreck on E. US 290 near Tuscany Way; traffic diverted

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was killed early Wednesday after a wreck in northeast Austin, according to a tweet from the Austin-Travis County EMS.

The first reports of the wreck were made at about 4:36 a.m. at the 7800 block of westbound East US Highway 290. A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene, EMS tweeted.

UPDATE: Westbound US 290 main lanes are closed across US 183 but the exits to 183 appear to still be open. #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) September 11, 2019

Westbound traffic on US 290 East is closed at Tuscany Way near Waffle House. Drivers headed into Austin from Manor will be affected.

