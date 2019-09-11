Man dead in wreck on E. US 290 near Tuscany Way; traffic diverted

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was killed early Wednesday after a wreck in northeast Austin, according to a tweet from the Austin-Travis County EMS.
The first reports of the wreck were made at about 4:36 a.m. at the 7800 block of westbound East US Highway 290. A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene, EMS tweeted.
Westbound traffic on US 290 East is closed at Tuscany Way near Waffle House. Drivers headed into Austin from Manor will be affected.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.