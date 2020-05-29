Man dead in shooting at east Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are looking for a man they say shot and killed another man in the parking lot of an east Austin apartment complex Thursday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Springdale Estates Apartments on Springdale Road.

Multiple callers told 911 around 10:10 p.m. that they heard gunshots and a man was down on the ground and not breathing.

Officers arrived one minute later but the man died at the scene.

Officers say the suspected gunman ran away. They believe this was an isolated incident and took place after some sort of altercation between the two men.

Police did take several witnesses down to headquarters for questioning. They ask if anyone has information about the case please call the homicide line at 512-974-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

This is Austin’s 17th homicide of the year.