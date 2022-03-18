AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department on Friday identified a man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash in southeast Austin on March 9.

He was Javier Villasenor-Reyes, 29.

The crash took place at 7:15 a.m. in the 8300 block of East Ben White Boulevard eastbound. That’s near the intersection with U.S. Highway 183.

Police said the Jeep Cherokee Villasenor-Reyes was driving left the road and rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.