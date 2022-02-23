24-year-old man dead after shooting in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead after a shooting near a south Austin shopping center, the Austin Police Department said Wednesday.

Police said officers were called out to 710 E. Ben White Boulevard, which is near Interstate 35. Austin Police said officers responded to a Murphy gas station for a shots fired call. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound near a gas pump.

A man, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:19 p.m., according to officers.

A man is dead after a shooting near a south Austin shopping center, the Austin Police Department said Wednesday. (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

Nobody is in custody at this time, but APD said there is no threat to the public.