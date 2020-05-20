Man dead after shooting in Pflugerville

Pflugerville Police investigate on May 20, 2020 after a deadly at the Autumn Ranch on Swenson Farms apartment complex the night before. (KXAN: Julie Karam)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville police say a man is dead after a shooting late Tuesday night at an apartment complex.

Police say at 11:15 p.m. they responded to a call of gunshots being fired at the Autumn Ranch on Swenson Farms apartment complex. That’s on Swenson Farms Boulevard across from Timmerman Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say they are looking for a possible suspect. They did not say if there was any danger to the public.