Man dead after reported argument, shooting in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead after getting into an argument with a family member in southeast Austin Wednesday evening, the Austin Police Department says.

At 7:07 p.m. a call for a shooting came in for 2827 Palomino Trail, which is near the Austin airport. Police say two male family members got into a fight.

One of the men was shot and killed, police say. Right now, officers are searching for the other man, who had already fled the scene once officers arrived.

Officers believe they know who it is, but there is no description at this time. The public is not in danger.

Officers will be at the scene for a couple hours, according to APD.