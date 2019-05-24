Man dead after early Friday collision between SUV and semi truck on US 290

 AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man is dead after a collision between a vehicle and a semi truck in the Oak Hill neighborhood after a wreck in the early hours of Friday morning. 

Austin-Travis County EMS said the wreck happened just after 1 a.m. near the intersection of US Highway 290 and Shallowford Drive in western Travis County. Leland Orr, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes have been reopened as of 7:15 a.m. 

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the location of the wreck.

