Man dead after being hit by vehicle on I-35 Monday; Expect traffic delays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic is being diverted on Interstate 35 Monday after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the southbound lanes in south Austin.

The first reports of the wreck were made to Austin police at about 5:38 a.m. The wreck occurred in the southbound lanes of I-35 near Farm-to-Market 1626. A man was killed, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Traffic is being diverted to exit 225. Avoid the area if possible as heavy traffic delays are expected as officials investigate.

Check alternate routes on the KXAN Traffic Page.

KXAN has a crew en route. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.