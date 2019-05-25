Man critically injured in car-motorcycle crash on I-35 near Rundberg
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Police Department are reporting to the scene of a crash in the 10600 block of North I-35 southbound, near Rundberg Lane.
A man in his 50s was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. According to APD, the driver stayed at the scene and so far the crash has not turned fatal.
Drivers should expect closures and delays in the area.
Third suspect arrested in connection to Gessner Drive shooting
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The third suspect in connection with a robbery-turned-shooting at a north Austin hotel that left one man dead has been arrested, according to Austin police.
Jerome Yancy, 23, was arrested Wednesday, May 22, and faces a first-degree felony murder charge. He was arrested in connection with the May 5 death of 28-year-old Jannerra Williams at the Quality Inn Suites at 7928 Gessner Drive .
Seriously? TSA officials show things people tried to bring through ABIA checkpoint
Austin (KXAN) — At Austin Bergstrom International Airport Thursday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) offered a look at some prohibited items that have been surrendered by passengers at checkpoints.
Among the things confiscated at ABIA TSA checkpoints, on May 15, they found two "inert projectiles" in a passenger's carry on luggage, the agency wrote in a blog post on their website . In the same week, they discovered a novelty grenade bottle opener at Houston's George Bus Intercontinental Airport checkpoint and a box of sparkler fireworks in someone's bag at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.
Austin teen walks at graduation 3 years after brain tumor put him in a wheelchair
AUSTIN (KXAN) -- A teenager walked across the stage Wednesday night to accept his diploma, three years after surgeons removed a lemon-sized brain tumor, causing him to lose the ability to walk on his own.
"One day you could be walking, and then the next day you wake up and there you are, you're immobile, and you can't walk," Townes Hobratschk, 18, said. "It's a terrifying thing to think about, but it happens."
It started in 2016, when the graduating senior went to the doctor. He'd been vomiting and developing regular migraines, and the clinic sent him for an MRI to take images inside his head. "They were like, 'Oh, you have a tumor in your brain. You should go straight to the hospital.'"
