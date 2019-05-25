Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police lights file photo (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Police Department are reporting to the scene of a crash in the 10600 block of North I-35 southbound, near Rundberg Lane.

A man in his 50s was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. According to APD, the driver stayed at the scene and so far the crash has not turned fatal.

Drivers should expect closures and delays in the area.