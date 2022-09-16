Austin Police investigate hit and run in downtown Austin on Sept. 16. (KXAN: Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police say a man was struck by a vehicle on East Seventh and Red River Streets just before 2 a.m. Friday. APD says the vehicle drove off.

Austin Travis County EMS says paramedics took the man to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

Police briefly shut down East Seventh Street between Red River Street and the southbound frontage road of Interstate 35. The road reopened just after 3 a.m.

A white SUV was possibly involved in the crash, according to APD. The SUV was last seen heading south on Interstate 35.