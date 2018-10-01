Man convicted of shooting Austin judge faces life in prison Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chimene Onyeri testifies during his trial April 23, 2018 (Courtesy Annie Vaughn) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The man convicted of trying to assassinate Travis County District Judge Julie Kocurek in November 2015 will be sentenced Monday.

A jury found Chimene Onyeri guilty on 17 counts, including the attempted murder of Judge Kocurek on April 26, 2018.

The other 16 counts included one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, seven counts of aggravated identity theft and six counts of witness tampering.

Onyeri admitted to shooting Kocurek outside of her Austin home on Nov. 6, 2015, but claimed he never intended to kill, or even injure anyone.

The federal government argues the only "reasonable" sentence in this case is life in prison but the defense has asked the judge to consider 30 years instead and says this is not over yet.

"I expect there to be a lot of evidence presented and we're looking forward to it. We'll be there, we'll be ready, and there are two sides to every story," Victor Arana, defense attorney for defendant, says.

The defense expects to file an appeal after sentencing.

Federal Judge Lee Yeakel will decide Onyeri's sentence.